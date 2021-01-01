From winston porter
Perz Coffee Table
This coffee table is dynamic in its simplicity, making it easy to coordinate with your existing decor. The modern and contemporary-inspired design emphasizes clean lines and geometric shapes. This coffee talbe is finished all over in a welcoming, wenge brown. The table features a smooth, square table top, with four open storage compartments underneath. The open compartments beneath the table top are ideal for storage or displaying decor, making this collection a great option as an accent table. The table comes with four nylon castors for ease of mobility. Made in Malaysia, this collection requires assembly.