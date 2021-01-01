From trademark fine art
'Peru Watercolor Map Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas
Art and design were always Michael's favorite subjects at school. He was fortunate to land a job as a graphic designer at one of London's most prestigious publishing companies after leaving University. After 12 highly enjoyable years Michael Tompsett made the decision to pursue a full-time career creating his own work. The freedom and time to be able to focus solely on his own projects has been a wonderful experience. Although Michael likes to experiment with different styles and subjects, his main focus is on map art. He enjoys looking for unique and interesting ways to depict something which is very familiar. Maps are visual representations of the world people live in, a world which is incredibly diverse. Apart from maps, Michael Tompsett creates urban landmark and cityscape designs. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums and private collectors. Size: 19" H x 14" W x 2" D