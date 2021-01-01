Haden Perth 4-Slice, Wide Slot Toaster in Slate Grey 75007

Advertisement
Sophisticated and sleek, upgrade your modern kitchen with the Perth 4-Slice, Wide Slot Toaster by Haden. Elegant and stylish in design, this toaster features cancel, defrost, reheat, and a bagel setting. With adjustable browning control/toasting time, you can enjoy hearty slices of bread, waffles, bagels, or English muffins. Since the self-centering function adjusts for the width of the bread you will get even browning on both sides. The removable crumb tray makes it easy to clean. The Perth Electric Kettle is also available for purchase to complete your kitchen counter.About Haden - Haden, as we know it today, was founded in England in 1958 to focus on manufacturing kettles. Haden was one of the first brands to introduce color and design on kettles and this remains the primary focus today. With a passion for quality manufacturing, attention to detail, and a love for design, Haden's accomplishments, and unique selling points live on to this day. Haden' pioneering of the cordless kettle and notoriety for making the kettle safe for household use is why the brand, as we know it today, is synonymous with the words ‘electric kettle'. We pride ourselves on our products being of the highest quality in both functionality, appearance, and certification.