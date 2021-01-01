Personalized Women's Celebrium and Gold or Rose Gold Marquise Birthstone Class Ring

Destined to impress, this diamond design features Cubic Zirconia crystals and luscious Rose Gold Plating for an outstanding look to love. Includes space to personalize the center with a school name and a first name, graduating year, or anything you desire along the sides. Make it complete with an engraved message or full name inside the band. Create a wonderful gift for the new grad or special student in your life with this dazzling class ring! Personalize the perfect keepsake with this gorgeous design from our Touch of Gold Collection!