Personalized Way To Grow! Graduation Photo Banner - 8ft-Black

It’s their big day! So show just how far your graduate has come with a party decoration sure to bring back sweet memories. Water, weather, scratch, tear and wrinkle-resistant vinyl. Corner grommets for easy hanging. Available in 24"Hx72"W and 24"Hx96"W sizes. Available in red, black, blue, gold, green, purple and orange. Upload 3 photos—must be high-resolution to maintain photo quality. Personalize with any name up to 12 characters and year. Not recommended to be kept outdoors for more than 4 consecutive days. Item cannot be gift boxed