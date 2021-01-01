Personalized Their Own Name Red Backpack + Lunchbox - Available Individually or as a Set, Choose from 4 Designs

From stripes to camo, put a name to his personal style on this gear designed for school, travel, overnights and fun. Made of polyester. Backpack measures 11.75"W x17.5"Hx5.75"D; lunchbox measures 7.5"Wx8.25"Hx3.125"D. Lunchbox features food-safe wipe-clean lining, molded interior for hot/cold containers, inner and outer zip and side mesh water bottle pockets. Sold individually and as a backpack/lunchbox set. Available in Red Camo, Navy Camo, Stripes and Sports patterns. Personalize with any initial or number and optional name/nickname/mascot up to 12 characters. Spot clean. Ages 3+