Personalized RedEnvelope Stoneware Mixing Bowl Set Any Message

Whether it's whipping up a batch of cookies or tossing ingredients together for a healthy salad, having the right size bowl adds zest to any meal This set of three cheery red mixing bowls are made from durable glazed ceramic that's easy to clean and nest together for ease in storage Exclusively from RedEnvelopeHandcrafted glazed stoneware with braised bottom Available in red Personalize with our signature square monogram design + name up to 8 characters or any message up to two lines with 25 characters per line Contains 3 bowls: small (4"Hx7"dia), medium (5"Hx9"dia) and large (6"Hx11"dia) Dishwasher safe Item cannot be gift boxed