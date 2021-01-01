Personalized Sterling Silver or Gold Plated Double Nameplate Necklace With Beading and Rhodium on All Letters With Hearts and Tail With 18 inch Link Chain

Accented with rhodium beading on all letters and heart with tail, this Nameplate Necklace has just the right amount of sparkle. You\xe2\x80\x99ll light up every outfit you wear by incorporating this shimmering accessory into your look. Sterling Silver \xe2\x80\x9cSusan\xe2\x80\x9d Double Nameplate Necklace With Beading and Rhodium on All Letters With Hearts and Tail With 18 inch Link Chain. Whether it\xe2\x80\x99s daytime chic or evening elegance, this sparkling Necklace is the perfect garnish for any ensemble.