Personalized Sterling Silver 14mm Enamel Monogram Clover Stud Earrings, One Size

Show off your own initials or those of someone you love with these enamel monogram stud earrings.Metal: Sterling silverBack: PostDimensions: 14x14mmPersonalization: Up to 3 initials. Initials will appear exactly as entered; center initial will be enlarged.Care: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: USJewelry photos are enlarged to show detail. Use the key below to select desired enamel color:A = Midnight BlueB = CoralC = BlackD = Bright TealE = Light VioletF = French BlueG = CobaltH = Collegiate BlueI = SalmonJ = ChartreuseK = Pink PunchL = Red RoseM = Shell PinkN = ShamrockO = Lilac Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.