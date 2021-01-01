From gartner studios
Gartner Studios Personalized Sophisticated Speckle Foil Wedding RSVP Cards - Pack of 20 - 4.25"x5.5" - Envelopes Included
Advertisement
Make every piece of wedding correspondence you send uniquely you. These design suites make it easy to fulfill all of your custom wedding needs: invitations, RSVPs, and custom thank you cards. Use this classic RSVP to send to your friends and family alon with their Sophisticated Speckle Foil Invitation. The personalizableSophisticated Speckle Foil RSVP comes with the option of square or round corners, your choice of text color, and a wide range of modern fonts to choose from. Ordering a minimum quantity of 20 cards, with the option for adding return addresses to each. This card comes with your choice of color in White, Chocolate, and Seafoam. By using our convenient and easy to navigate personalization tool, you will be able to share a photo from your big day with friends and family with our classic and elegant Personalized Wedding RSVP - Sophisticated Speckle Foil.