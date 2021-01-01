Personalized Love Birch Cuff

Advertisement
You can almost hear the rustling of leaves on a summer day as you don this nature-inspired cuff. Each one is custom engraved with two sets of initials, continuing the romantic tradition of carving lovers' names into bark (without harming a tree). Jewelry artist Nancy Nelson hand casts the brass band from real birch bark that she collected along the southern shore of Lake Superior in Wisconsin. The detailed texture of the bark evokes the rich, spontaneous stroke of an artist's brush. The understated heart cutout pairs beautifully with the birch tree's traditional symbolism of protection and resilience. Handmade in Maryland.