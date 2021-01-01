Alphabet Monogram Word Housewarming Party Present Personalized Home Decor Gift for Mom Women Floral Letter U Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This rose flower design with initial first, middle or last name on it is funny cute gift idea for her, wife, girlfriend, couples, home owner, kids, teen, teenage girl, college freshman for dorm decoration, couch, or sofa, grandma, grandparents, best friend Looking for custom writing in black background for mothers day, birthday, valentines day, teacher appreciation, anniversary? This is for new home buyer client from real estate agent on house warming ceremony, single women, men for Christmas, Thanksgiving. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only