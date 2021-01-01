Personalized Dial Womens Two-Tone Bracelet Watch, One Size

The one to watch. This timepiece features a gold-tone face with multifunction sub dials that display day, date and 24 hours. Make it extraordinary by personalizing with a name or message.Dial Color: Gold-toneStrap: Two-tone metal alloyClasp: FoldoverMovement: QuartzWater Resistance: 30mCase Width: 40mmCase Thickness: .33"Bracelet Dimensions: 7.8" long; 20mm wideModel No.: 61922-3CSpecial Features: 3 multifunction dials (date, date, 24 hour)Personalize: Up to 13 characters on dialJewelry photos are enlarged to show detail.