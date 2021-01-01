From kirkland's
Personalized Chi Omega Canvas Art Print
Advertisement
Show off your favorite photo of you and your sisters with our Personalized Chi Omega Canvas Art Print! This canvas print makes a perfect bid day gift or give it to your little in one of her baskets! Art measures 12L x 1.25W x 12H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Reads "Chi Omega" Includes space for a personalized image and text Hues of white, red, and black Weight: 0.58 lbs. Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. All personalized item sales are final and may not be returned or exchanged.