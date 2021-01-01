Personal Whiskey & Water Decanter with Funnel - Personal Whiskey & Water Decanter

Are you getting enough water? Yes? Good. Now, is your whiskey? This decanter for one lets you easily add a splash of H20 to spirits. It also looks neat, even if your drink isn't. The globe has an inner and an outer chamber, so one can be filled with whiskey and the other with water. When you're ready to imbibe, pour a finger or two of booze, add a few drops of water, and savor the flavors awakened by the combination. Use it to dilute cask-strength liquors with high alcohol contents, or simply to bring out the subtleties in your favorite bourbon or scotch. Made in China.