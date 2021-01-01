MINKPINK Persian Paradise Mini Dress in Brown. - size XS (also in L, M, S) MINKPINK Persian Paradise Mini Dress in Brown. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Poly blend. Fully lined. Hidden back zipper closure. Blouson sleeves with elastic edges. Waist overlay with twisted detail. MINK-WD768. MG2103561. Hailing from Australia, MINKPINK is an it girls go-to for that one mini dress you want to live in, favorite shorts, sweaters and flirty swim. From fresh florals to sassy stripes, boho styles to sophisticated modern cuts, MINKPINK is everything you want and more.