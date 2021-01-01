Concord Global Trading Persian Classics Vase Black 5 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug

Select the Concord Global Trading Persian Classics Collection 5 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug to upgrade your home. This loomed rug has a classic style, which will complement your current decor with a refined touch. It has a stain-resistant construction and long-lasting materials. This loomed rug features an oriental print, making it the perfect centerpiece for your space. It is multi-colored, introducing a fun and vibrant ambiance into any room. With a dense pile, this loomed rug insulates the floor to keep your living area warm and toasty. It has a 100% olefin design, which will efficiently resist fading over time. Color: Black.