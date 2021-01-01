Concord Global Trading Persian Classic Kashan Ivory Rectangle Indoor 9 ft. 3 in. x 12 ft. 10 in. Area Rug

The Concord Global Trading Persian Classics Collection 9 ft. x 12 ft. 10 in. Area Rug is perfect for bringing your interior space together. This rug has a classic style, which will complement your current interior design with a refined touch. It has a stain-resistant construction and long-lasting materials, ensuring it will stay in perfect shape over time. Crafted with multi-colored elements, it is great if you are looking to light up your decor with a fun and bright staple. This rug has an oriental motif, making it the perfect centerpiece for any room. It has a 100% polypropylene construction, making it a durable choice for your home. With a dense pile, this rug will insulate the floor to keep your living area warm and toasty. Color: Ivory.