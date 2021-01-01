William's Home Furnishing Persephone 3-Drawer Rustic Natural Tone Nightstand 29.625 in. H X 30 in. W X 18 in. H

The Persephone Collection 30" Nightstand is stylish for a queen and elegant for everyone else. It offers a majestic flair that cannot be rivaled and draws the eye up to the molded top and down to the elegant bun feet. With traditional elements to liven up any home, it will transform your home into a luxurious palace. It is constructed using solid wood and wood veneers for long lasting. Your phone charger, book, and water bottle don't have to live on the floor beside your bed any longer. This three-drawer nightstand is their new home. Color: Rustic Natural Tone.