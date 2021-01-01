Well Woven Persa Shiraz Traditional Panel Black 7 ft. 10 in. x 9 ft. 10 in. Area Rug, Blue

The Persa collection is our way of bringing traditional Persian styles from the courts of ancient dynasties to somewhere a bit more modern and comfortable, like your living room. The patterns of these detailed Sarouks and floral medallions are woven in contemporary palette of vibrant jewel tones, warm beiges and browns, as well as cool blacks and greys. The dense, 0.4" polypropylene pile is stain and fade resistant. The 100% jute backing is safe for wood floors and all four sides of the rug are serged for improved durability. Color: Navy.