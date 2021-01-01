From weston home
Weston Home Perry X-Back Metal Dining Chairs, Set of Two, Antique Berry
Sleek construction meets a classic design to make up the Perry metal dining chairs. These metal chairs feature a rustic, wood-like appearance and an X-cross chair back, making it the perfect, charming addition to a classic or farmhouse styled home. The streamlined design and lightweight build of these chairs make them perfect for everyday use, while a contoured seat offers overall comfort to family and guests as they dine. Choose from various antique colors and finishes to mix and match your dining setting.Weston Home Perry encompasses traditional and transitional designs. Taking cues from time-honored craftsmanship, these pieces simultaneously draw from tried and true roots and contemporary elements. Click to see more.