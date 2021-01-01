From schutz
Schutz Perlah
Make an extravagant entrance, at any event this season in the elegant Schutz Perlah heeled snadal. Round, open-toe sandal with stiletto heel and adjustable buckle strap at ankle. Nubuck upper with faux-buckle strap, adorned with rhinestone detail. Comfy leather and synthetic lining. Lightly padded leather and textile insole. Leather outsole with rubber heel patch. Made in Brazil. Measurements: Heel Height: 4 in Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.