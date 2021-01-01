Perkasie 27.5" Blue/Green Table Lamp

The table lamp is impressive in stature but also in detail. Daisy’s tranquil blue ceramic body is complimented with whimsical cream flower designs and a natural colored vertical line motif. Finished with a polished nickel neck, beautiful crystal base and spherical finial plus white linen rolled edge shade, this lamp is the perfect addition to your reading nook, bedside table, or living area. The Daisy Lamp is completed with a 3-way cast turn-knob at the socket and a generous, 8-foot clear electrical cord.