Perimeter Table Lamp by Blu Dot - Color: Yellow - Finish: Matte - (PE1-TABLOC-OC)

The Perimeter Table Lamp features a frame made from thin powder-coated steel paired with a fabric shade. This minimal and clean-lined table lamp is available in a variety of colors to suit any interior space. Provides diffused ambient illumination ideal for modern living rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. Includes a cloth-covered cord with an inline on/off switch. Shown in Grey / White. Blu Dot is a creative and driven company founded by three friends in 1997 in Minneapolis. Right after college, the three friends, Maurice Blanks, John Christakos, and Charlie Lazor were looking to furnish their homes with modern furniture, however, everything they liked was out of their price range, and everything that did fit in their budget they didn't like. From this dilemma Blu Dot was born. With the simple goal of bringing good design to as many people as possible, Blu Dot creates original and beautiful designs that are useful, affordable, and desirable. Color: Yellow. Finish: Ochre / Ochre