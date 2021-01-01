Peri Low Voltage Pendant Light - LED by Besa Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Satin Nickel - (1XT-541007-LED-SN)

The Peri Low Voltage Pendant Light - LED features a fresh, modern design created by combining innovative technology and traditional glass blowing techniques. Housing a single LED light source, the shade of this modern pendant light is made from glass and boasts an edgy silhouette enhanced by solid, satin colored finishes. When illuminated, the diffused, ambient lighting cast from this decorative pendant light is both functional and soothing. Ideal for use in hallways, bedrooms, dining rooms, and living room spaces. Besa Lighting, based in Ohio, has been creating decorative lighting for 25 years. Specializing in handcrafted glass, their eye-catching fixtures feature diverse styles and elegant, well-made hardware. From the Lasso collection with its accessibly modern style to the Kiev Pendant with intriguing stenciled openings in the shade, Besa combines the innovation of American designers with the traditional techniques of European artisans, creating a modern craft look and feel. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Satin Nickel