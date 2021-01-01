From manduka
manduka Performance Om French Terry Sweatshirt
Advertisement
OEKO-TEX certified - Free of harmful chemicals. The loose fit of the Manduka Performance Om French Terry Sweatshirt is the perfect piece for layering on chilly days or worn alone for a casual look. Crew neckline. Long sleeves with ribbed cuffs. Relaxed fit. Side slits at hem. High-low hemline. 65% modal, 35% polyester. Machine wash cold with like colors, gentle cycle, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 25 in Sleeve Length: 31 in Product measurements were taken using size XS. Please note that measurements may vary by size.