From malibu c
Malibu C Perfecting C Serum 1Oz
This is the perfect product to help keep your skin looking radiantReveal a more youthful looking complexion with this high performance Wellness vitamin C Serum. Enhanced with Zinc it features a fresh activation technology to deliver the purest most potent form of ascorbic acid the vital antioxidant known to scavenge free radicals that contribute to premature and accelerated signs of aging. Formulated without gluten parabens oils and fragrance. Cruelty free and vegan.This serum will naturally get rid of unwanted dry patches and leave your skin looking beautiful and fresh! This product is gentle enough to useApply dime size amount to entire faceThis serum keeps your skin glowing and healthy