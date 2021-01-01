From r vive
R Vive Perfectif Night Even Skin Tone Cream
WHAT IT IS A powerful perfecting night cream helps improve the appearance of past damage and bring smooth, even-toned skin to light. This advanced moisturizer works to fade dark spots, even skin tone and reduce fine lines while you sleep. It features a more advanced micro-encapsulated retinol that helps to target the visible signs of aging. Powered by a skin-brightening peptide and Vitamin C this formula helps reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation. Our signature Bio-Renewal and Bio-Firming proteins help skin look more youthful, while skin-friendly moisturizers and ceramides help soften and hydrate skin. 1.7 oz. Made in USA. WHAT IT DOES The moisturizer works to fade dark spots, even skin tone and reduce fine lines while you sleep. It features a more advanced micro-encapsulated retinol that helps to target the visible signs of aging. The moisturizer features a skin-brightening peptide and Vitamin C to help reduce hyperpigmentation. Our signature Bio-Renewal and Bio-Firming proteins help skin look more youthful while skin-friendly moisturizers and ceramides help soften and hydrate skinReduces look of pores. HOW TO USE IT Flip open cap. Press small pump to dispense product. Apply 1-2 pumps in the evening after cleanser, toner and serum. Start out using once to twice a week, gradually increasing frequency depending on your skin's tolerance. Avoid eyes. ACTIVE INGREDIENT Retinol.