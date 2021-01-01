R Vive Perfectif Even Skin Tone Cream Dark Spot Corrector

WHAT IT IS Powered by Bio-Renewal Technology and featuring Dark Spot Correcting Complex, this powerful perfecting cream helps erase the appearance of past damage and bring smooth, even-toned skin to light. The hydrating formula delivers visible brightening benefits while broad-spectrum SPF 30 helps shield skin from the sun. So all you see is the luminous R Vive glow - instantly and over time. Not tested on animals. 1.7 oz. Made in USA. HOW TO USE IT This dark spot correcting cream is part of the Perfectif franchise and is designed to be the partner day cream to Perfectif Even Skin Tone Serum. Apply in the morning after cleanser, toner, and serum. Cosmetics - Re Vive > R vive > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. R Vive. Size: 1.7-2.5 oz.