From leota

Perfect Wrap Ruffle Hem In Ditsy Floral Etherea - L

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Florals, meet stripes. Get in on the mix-and-match trend with this seriously stylish, seriously comfortable piece that highlights your fabulous figure. Our Crepe Knit takes wash-and-wear to the next level. This ultra-comfortable, no-wrinkle fabric has a little more give and texture, so it does wonder to hide those trouble spots. There\'s much to love about the forgiving fit of this miracle worker that smooths and flatters all shapes and sizes.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com