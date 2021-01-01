From leota
Perfect Wrap Mini Dress In Santa Barbara Floral Blue - M - Also in: L
We call this a Perfect Wrap Dress because, well, it is. The faux wrap style and the knee-length hemline gives you freedom to move - whether you ó»re chasing the money, the kids, or the sunshine. Leota ó»s Perfect Wrap comes in custom, limited edition prints each season. Bonus: it won ó»t come unwrapped! Our Crepe Knit takes wash-and-wear to the next level. This ultra-comfortable, no-wrinkle fabric has a little more give and texture, so it does wonders to hide those trouble spots. There ó»s much to love about the forgiving fit of this miracle worker that smooths and flatters all shapes and sizes.