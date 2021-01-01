From kamenstein
Kamenstein Perfect Tear Brushed Stainless Steel Paper towel Holder
PERFECT TEAR TECHNOLOGY: The holder's patented 'Perfect Tear Technology' features an ingenious ratchet system that prevents rolls from unraveling and allows you to effortlessly tear one piece at a time, single handedlyEASY TO TEAR AND USE: The weighted, no skid base allows you to enjoy simple, one handed operation; just pull and tear with perfect results every timeDESIGNED TO FIT ANY SIZE ROLL: The interior wire roller is made from durable aluminum which is flexible and designed to fit regular rolls, standard rolls, select a size rolls, and even jumbo sized rollsREPLACE PAPER TOWELS EASILY: In most cases, paper towel rolls simply slide on and off the roller, without having to remove the finialFOR EVERY ROOM IN YOUR HOME OR OFFICE: This standing Perfect Tear Paper Towel Holder is perfect for your kitchen, bathroom, garage, laundry room, play room, workshop, craft room and is a space saving option for your rave, camper and motor homeFor more than a century, the Kamenstein brand has assured consumers of quality kitchen and pantry accessories. With the kitchen at the center of family life and kitchen décor becoming more elaborate, consumers demand functional kitchen products that provide an elevated design aesthetic.Kamenstein Perfect Tear Brushed Stainless Steel Paper towel Holder: 5204110