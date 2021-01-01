From kirkland's
Perfect Spot Canvas Art Print, 20x20 in.
Advertisement
Escape to your favorite beach every time you look at this Perfect Spot Canvas Art Print! This giclee print will look great in your coastal designed home. Art measures 20L x 1.25W x 20H in. Giclee printed on studio-quality canvas on solid wood stretchers Gallery wrapped edges complete the look Features two beach chairs on the shore line Hues of blue, white, and brown Weight: 4.6 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Little to no exposure to heat, sunlight & moisture. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.