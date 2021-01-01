Sheba Perfect Portions Multipack Tuna and Shrimp Entrée Cat Food Trays, 2.6-oz, case of 24 twin-packs

Give your favorite feline exactly what she wants with the Sheba Perfect Portions Gourmet Tuna & Shrimp Entrée. Made from tasty high-protein tuna and shrimp morsels in a delicious gourmet sauce, these entrees are fortified with essential vitamins and minerals to give your cat everything she needs to thrive. Crafted without grain, corn, wheat, soy or artificial flavors or preservatives to avoid triggering sensitivities, they come in twin stay-fresh packs that let you feed the perfect portion every time. Make every meal a feline feast to remember with these enticing tuna and shrimp entrees!