Nutro Perfect Portions Grain-Free Turkey Paté Recipe Cat Food Trays, 2.6-oz, case of 24 twin-packs

Your kitty goes wild for pate, so give him the nutrition he craves with the Nutro Perfect Portions Grain-Free Turkey Recipe Cat Food Trays. Featuring real turkey as the first ingredient in a whisker-licking juicy pate, it provides perfectly-portioned protein for healthy muscles and delicious flavor for a satisfied tummy. Every bite is also packed with all the nutrients your pal needs to look and feel his best every day, like vitamins, minerals and essential taurine. Plus, it also provides plenty of moisture to help keep him hydrated and healthy from nose to tail! And with no grains, fillers or anything artificial, even sensitive kitties can enjoy.