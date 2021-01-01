Featuring solid front panels with a classic wash, the Black Clover Perf 3 hat delivers that stylish look and breathability you'll love. 6-panel cap with a structured fit. Perforated rear panels for excellent temperature control. Memory-Fit Technology delivers a custom feel. Signature Black Clover embroidery at front panels. Curved brim at front. Interior sweatband wicks away moisture. 92% polyester, 8% spandex. Spot clean. Imported. Measurements: Circumference: 24 in Brim: 3 in Product measurements were taken using size SM/MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.