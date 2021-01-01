Perera 1 - Light 10" Flush Mount
Description
Features:Classic Moravian star designProduct Type: Flush mountNumber of Lights: 1Fixture Design: Unique/StatementFixture Shape: StarLight Direction: AmbientFinish (Fixture Finish: Polished Nickel): Polished NickelFinish (Fixture Finish: Brass): BrassFinish (Fixture Finish: Antique Nickel): Antique NickelFinish (Fixture Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze): Oil Rubbed BronzeShade Included: YesShade Color (Shade Color/Pattern: Frosted): FrostedShade Material: GlassShade Color (Shade Color/Pattern: Clear): ClearShade Color (Shade Color/Pattern: Gold Mecury): Gold MecuryShade Color (Shade Color/Pattern: Silver Mecury): Silver MecuryFabric Type: Primary Material: MetalWood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoMaximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: A15Recommended Bulb Shape: StandardBulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Voltage: 120Country of Origin: ChinaProduct Care: Wipe with damp clothShade Required: YesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingConvertible: NoGlass Type: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Hanging Method: WITB Bulb Included: NoStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: ADA Compliant: CE Certified: CALGreen Compliant: FIRA Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: UL Listed: YesTAA Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.ISO 14001 Certified: MET Listed: YesISO 9000 Certified: ETL Listed: YescUL Listed: YesISO 9001 Certified: RoHS Compliant: cETL Listed: YesTÜV Rheinland Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCSA Listed for USA: YesCSA Listed for Canada: YesSGS NA Listed Mark: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesUL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Fire Rated: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: CSA Certified: YesDimensions:Overall Product Weight: 3.4Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: Canopy Width - Side to Side: Canopy Depth - Front to Back: Adjustable Hanging Length: NoOverall Min Height: Overall Max Height: Body Height - Top to Bottom: 10