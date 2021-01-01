SCOUT Home | Percale Collection | Sheet Set - 100% Cotton, Crisp & Cool, Lightweight & Moisture-Wicking, Oeko-Tex Certified, King, Midnight in Paris

FABRIC: 100% Cotton Construction- generously sized COLOR & FEEL DETAIL: Made with a percale weave for a cool and crisp feel; Single-ply threads are woven in a tight weave to ensure smoothness on all sets; Comfortable and perfect for everyday use. The Midnight in Paris Sheet Set features a bold black paisley stamped allover a crisp white ground MATTRESS FIT: The set includes a fully elasticized fitted sheet: Premium elastic installed all-around to prevent the fitted sheet from slipping and ensure that it stays in place during use; DEEP POCKET: 15" fitted sheet pocket depth (12" for twin sizes); Fitted sheet f. The Midnight in Paris Sheet Set features a bold black paisley stamped allover a crisp white ground INCLUDED: King Fitted Sheet (1-Piece): 80"W X 78"L, King Flat Sheet (1-Piece): 102"W X 112"L, King Pillowcase (2-Pieces): 42"W X 21"L FEATURES & CARE: Easy care: Sheet sets are machine washable. Oeko Tex certified- our product is made in a and socially responsible way; This set is free of harmful chemicals and is safe for everyday use; Our packaging is in a sustainable, reusable fabric bag- free of plastic waste