VAN ZYVERDEN Peonies Bowl Of Beauty- Roots (3-Set)
Peonies are perennials that will live for decades, even generations. Some peonies have been known to thrive for 100 years or more. The blooms are outrageously beautiful, producing lush, glossy, green foliage all summer long and turning purplish or gold in the fall. Peonies are as stately and dignified as any shrub. They are somewhat more expensive to propagate, but well worth their cost, and you should think of them as an investment in your garden. Peony Bowl of Beauty is a single-pealed variety, unlike some of the other famous Peonies. The fuchsia pink petals create a bowl-like shape around the pale, lemon yellow center. Stems are erect, and the plant is rather clumping. Good choice for perennial or shrub borders and makes for an excellent cut flower. Herbaceous. A truly striking flower and wise investment in your garden. Some compare it to the performances of Meryl Streep - reliable.