Penumbra LED Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Gold - Finish: Black - (139810-1064)

The Penumbra LED Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge is an elliptical-shaped pendant light featuring a truly unique design. This pendant light emulates the outline of a lampshade by using the suspension wires and unique shape of its LED-lighted ring to complete the illusion. This pendant light can be dimmed with the addition of an ELV dimmer control. As a statement piece, this light source is best used in a place of gathering, such as above a dining table. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Round. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting