Savoy House Penrose 3-Light Flush Mount in English Bronze - 6-1043-3-13

Advertisement
This sleek, cylindrical Penrose 3-light ceiling semi-flush mount from Savoy House is an excellent choice for lovers of stylish modern design. It features clear glass and is finished in bold English bronze. Semi-flush mounts can be used on the ceiling of pretty much any interior room, including foyers, hallways, stairways, closets, bathrooms, bedrooms, kitchens and more! Bulbs not included. Try using stylized bulbs like Edison or tubular bulbs for a different look! The English bronze finish can be matched with bronze hardware or mixed with hardware in other finishes. Bring Penrose into rooms of any style, especially transitional or classic, for a big touch of lighting allure. When you choose a Savoy House lighting fixture, you can be certain you've selected a piece that will withstand the test of time.