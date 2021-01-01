Pennsbury 103.5" Wide Velvet Left Hand Facing Corner Sectional
Description
Features:Product DetailsStorage Included: NoOrientation: Left Hand FacingSeat Fill Material: FoamUpholstery Color: Black / Grey / Navy Blue/ PurpleUpholstery Material: VelvetProduct Care: Damp cloth with a light, water-based cleaner with no detergents.Assembly Required: YesWeights & DimensionsOverall: 103.5” x 52” x 30.3”H?2-Seater :67.3” x 29.9” x 30.3”H?Chaise : 36.2” x 52” x 30.3”H ?Back Cushion: 30.3” / 28.8”?Seat Height : 18.9”?Seat Depth : 19.3”?Arm Height :24”?Minimum Door Width - Side to Side: 30”?Overall Product Weight: 134.5 (lbs)Seat Fill Material: Foam?Seat Construction: Pocket Spring, Sinuous Springs?Back Fill Material: Foam?Frame Material: Metal?Arm Type: Pillow top Arms?Back Type: Cushion back?Storage Included :NoProduct Type: Corner SectionalShape: L-Shaped Orientation: Left Hand FacingDesign: StationarySleeper Size: Sleeper Mechanism: Reclining Type: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Position Lock: Mattress Included: NoMattress Type: Number of Pieces: 2Seating Capacity: 300Upholstery Material: VelvetUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Color (Body Fabric: Light Gray Velvet): Light GrayUpholstery Color (Body Fabric: Black Velvet): BlackUpholstery Color (Body Fabric: Navy Blue Velvet): Navy BlueSeat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: Pocket Spring;Sinuous SpringsBack Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Frame Material: MetalFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: MetalLeg Material Details: Leg Color: SiliverArm Type: Pillow top ArmsBack Type: Cushion backStorage Space Included: NoStorage Location: Console: NoNumber of Consoles Included: Tufted Cushions: NoSlipcovered: NoNailhead Trim: NoBuilt-in USB Port: NoRemovable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Cover: Reversible Cushions: Removable Cushion Location: Toss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Durability: No Extra DurabilityProduct Care: Damp cloth with a light, water-based cleaner with no detergents.Weight Capacity: 300Country of Origin - Additional Details: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingIs this a sectional component or piece of a sectional?: NoIs this a modular sectional component?: How many arms does this component have?: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseFoam Density: 1.6 lbs./cu. ft.Cushion Construction: FoamDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernJoinery: Curved Corner: NoSofa Component Included: YesNumber of sofa components included: Ottoman Component Included: NoNumber of ottomans included: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoCleaning Code: Component Connector: Cushion Ticking: NoTreatment: NoWater Repellant: No ResiliencySpefications:GSA Approved: NoTAA Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoBS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: SCS Certified: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter C