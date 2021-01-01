From bert frank
Pennon Mini Pendant Light by Bert Frank - Color: Brass - Finish: Matte - (PNN0010US-35)
The Pennon Pendant Light from Bert Frank is a refined fixture designed with a nod to mid-century modernism. Descending from the ceiling by a thin stem, a set of brass fins provide a frame for its lamping below. Its diffuser is made of fine bone china and forms a sleek cylindrical shade to enclose its incandescent lamping. When illuminated, its light creates a gentle yet effective glow that instantly brings an intimate feel to its surroundings. British-based Bert Frank lighting continues to push design boundaries and meet the needs of modern interiors. The brands debut Shear collection of brass task, wall, and floor lamps is available in lustrous metallic finishes and infuses spaces with a stylish, mid-century modern feel. Other notable Bert Frank collections include the ultramodern Colt collection, the wet-rated Rift collection, the instantly-recognizable Riddle collection with perforated metal shades, as well as the art deco Revolve collection, which features various customizable options. Shape: Bell. Color: Brass. Finish: Brass