Pennell Upholstered Dining Chair

These lovely, tufted dining chairs add a touch of sophistication to your dining table with a simple yet classy look. Featuring beautiful, hand-crafted details and exquisite button tufted diamond stitching, this chair not only offers outstanding style but also a sturdy, durable construction. Finished with stunning accents such as attractive birch wood legs and a wingback design, this dining chair will instantly transform your dining space, making this the perfect setting for a dinner party or a casual meal with the family. Upholstery Color: Oregano