From who what wear
Who What Wear Penelope
Advertisement
Find your perfect warm weather sandal with the Who What Wear Penelope. Stylish cone-shaped contrast heel and easy slip-on style will be your go-to for the weekend. Classic heeled sandal crafted in croco-embossed synthetic material features a wide, single strap over the foot with an open toe and back. Synthetic lining, insole and outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 9 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.