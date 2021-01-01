Robert Abbey Penelope Nickel Pendant Penelope 26" Pendant with Nickel Accents Ascot White Indoor Lighting Pendants

Robert Abbey Penelope Nickel Pendant Penelope 26" Pendant with Nickel Accents FeaturesIncludes shade based on finish chosenSloped ceiling compatible(3) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsManufactured in the United StatesUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 14-1/2"Minimum Height: 24"Maximum Height: 61-1/4"Width: 25-1/2"Product Weight: 10 lbsShade Height: 12"Shade Top Diameter: 24"Shade Bottom Diameter: 25.5"Canopy Width: 5-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Ascot White