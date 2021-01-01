Penelope Drum Pendant Light by Robert Abbey - Color: White - Finish: Nickel - (W808)

The Penelope Drum Pendant Light by Robert Abbey uses generously sized drum shades feature contrasting lining and are capped with a metal diffuser and bottom finial. Direct wire. Supplied with 1 - 6 â€œ and 3 - 12 â€œ extensions. Select from a variety of Parchment / Mylar combinations, or an ascot white fabric shade. utilizes a lead crystal finial. Comparable LED, Compact fluorescent or eco-halogen lamps can be used. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Polished Nickel