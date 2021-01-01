From the holiday aisle
Pencil Green Pine Artificial Christmas Tree
The needles of this Christmas tree are made of premium environment-friendly PVC, which is absolutely safe to use and makes it look more real. Equipped with a sturdy iron stand, this Christmas tree is stable and durable for a long lifespan. Designed as a slim pencil, which is unique and space-saving. Thanks to its delicate body, the artificial tree is perfect for display in corners, small rooms, and areas with limited floor space, adding more excitement and originality to your life. Size: 5'