Penbrooke Select Eco 54 Inch Ceiling Fan by Kathy Ireland Home - Color: White - Finish: White - with Blades (CF5200SW | G54DM)

Designed in 2016, Penbrooke Select Eco Ceiling Fan is the energy efficient counterpart to the popular Penbrooke Select ceiling fan, now available with Energy Star rating and Satin White, Brushed Steel, and Oil Rubbed Bronze finishes. A fresh take on a classic look, this modernized fan is completely customizable with any blades from Emerson's blade selection. Full listing of compatible blades are: B77, B78, B79,B90, B91, B92, B97, B100, B101, B102, B103, B107, B108, B109, G44, G54, G60. Kathy Ireland Home by Luminance, headquartered in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, pairs meticulous craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology to create quiet, highly efficient ceiling fans for homes and businesses. Color: White.