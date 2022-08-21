Pen + Gear Vegan Leather Aug 2021- Aug 2022 Monthly Weekly Planner, 5.625 x 7.875, 192 Pages

Pen + Gear Vegan Suede, Aug 2021- Aug 2022 Monthly Weekly Planner, 5.625 x 7.875, 192 pages. Stay on top of your schedule with this elegant leatherette vegan suede planner that features foil stamping. A ribbon marker keeps you up to date on current plans while the Smyth sewn binding allows the pages to lay completely flat which makes writing easier. This agenda includes 192 pages and measures 5.625 inches by 7.875 inches. It is the perfect size to toss into any backpack, purse, or bag. Made with acid free paper and soy-based inks which leads to a high-quality finish and minimal bleed through.